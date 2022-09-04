StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $7.54 on Friday. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of -0.57.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.87 million during the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

