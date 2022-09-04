StockNews.com Lowers Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMMF. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Summit Financial Group to $31.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

SMMF opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $30.83.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

