Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

SNCR opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $136.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

