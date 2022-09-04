Tribe Property Technologies (OTC:TRPTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tribe Property Technologies (OTC:TRPTF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Tribe Property Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TRPTF opened at $1.66 on Wednesday.
Tribe Property Technologies Company Profile
