Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTBXF opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

