UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €107.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of SAP stock opened at €85.32 ($87.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €89.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €94.44. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €83.01 ($84.70) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($132.39).

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

