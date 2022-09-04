Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Unitil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

UTL opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. Unitil has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $842.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Unitil had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $10,391,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Unitil by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,498,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil by 81.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,118,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 338.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 109,588 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the first quarter worth about $4,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

