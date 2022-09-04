VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.90 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $7.20.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of VNET opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.99 million, a P/E ratio of -27.61 and a beta of 0.02. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2.22). VNET Group had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VNET Group will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in VNET Group by 440.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VNET Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in VNET Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

