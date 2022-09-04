Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) PT Lowered to $2.50

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance
WRN opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $192.53 million, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.47.
Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
Featured Stories
