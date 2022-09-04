Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) PT Lowered to $2.50

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

WRN opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $192.53 million, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

About Western Copper and Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 551,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 172,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 520,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 501,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 784.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 440,263 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.