Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 650 ($7.85) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 850 ($10.27).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WKP. Barclays decreased their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 838 ($10.13).

Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 518 ($6.26) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 567.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 642.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of GBX 495.80 ($5.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 964.50 ($11.65). The firm has a market cap of £992.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a GBX 14.50 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

In related news, insider Stephen Hubbard bought 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 649 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £115,911.40 ($140,057.27). In related news, insider Stephen Hubbard bought 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 649 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £115,911.40 ($140,057.27). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.82), for a total value of £40,172.23 ($48,540.64).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

