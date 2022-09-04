Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $398,613.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $398,613.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

