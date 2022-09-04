ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €43.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($46.94) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

Shares of ZEAL Network stock opened at €20.00 ($20.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.00. ZEAL Network has a 12 month low of €16.00 ($16.33) and a 12 month high of €24.40 ($24.90).

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

