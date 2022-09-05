Alchemix Price Tops $23.16 on Exchanges (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Alchemix has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.16 or 0.00116076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $35.43 million and $2.07 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,955.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00037112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00134681 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022050 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,732,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,529,616 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Alchemix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars.

