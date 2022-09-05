Aleph.im (ALEPH) Trading 37% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $40.65 million and $3.29 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,676,229 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im.

Aleph.im Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

