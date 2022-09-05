AmonD (AMON) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

AmonD (AMON) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $742,284.88 and approximately $3,672.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00835198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015421 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 839,681,674 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc.

Buying and Selling AmonD

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

