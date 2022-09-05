Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Hits $4.84 on Top Exchanges

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.84 or 0.00023999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $74.00 million and $3.83 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00822220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015128 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

