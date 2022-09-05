APYSwap Price Hits $0.0230 (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $418,029.74 and $25,295.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APYSwap has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00835198 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015421 BTC.
APYSwap Coin Profile
APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.
APYSwap Coin Trading
