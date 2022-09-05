ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $18,563.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,788.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00036946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00134050 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022236 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com.

ArdCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

