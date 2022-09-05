Bao Finance (BAO) Market Cap Reaches $3.99 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $30,482.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00030985 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00083691 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00041401 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002518 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

BAO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

