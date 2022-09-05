Bella Protocol (BEL) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00003403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $32.30 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,777.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00036868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00134146 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022247 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars.

