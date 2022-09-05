BitTorrent 24-Hour Volume Tops $60,883.00 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $848.38 million and approximately $60,883.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007782 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007813 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005300 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012846 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

