BitTube Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a total market cap of $139,538.20 and approximately $24.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTube has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00797120 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 353,140,193 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

According to CryptoCompare, "BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. "

