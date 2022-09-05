BOMB Reaches 1-Day Volume of $132,281.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $183,075.34 and $132,281.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,113 coins and its circulating supply is 890,325 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

