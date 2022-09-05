CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CareDx to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

CareDx Trading Down 9.7 %

CDNA traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.33. 95,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,365. CareDx has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64.

Insider Transactions at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile



CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

