Cellframe Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (CELL)

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Cellframe has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Cellframe coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001581 BTC on popular exchanges. Cellframe has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and $198,043.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015913 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cellframe Profile

CELL uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,622,680 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet.

Cellframe Coin Trading

