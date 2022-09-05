Cubiex Power 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17.00 (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Cubiex Power has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Cubiex Power has a market cap of $2,922.42 and approximately $17.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00835198 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015421 BTC.
Cubiex Power Coin Profile
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Buying and Selling Cubiex Power
Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex Power and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.