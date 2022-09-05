CyberVein (CVT) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last week, CyberVein has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberVein has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $44,875.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001693 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,828.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CyberVein is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services. CVT is the native utility token that is used for: Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model. “

