DeepOnion Market Cap Reaches $1.69 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $16.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015187 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016096 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,715,841 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

