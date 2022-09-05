Dotmoovs (MOOV) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.30 Million

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. During the last week, Dotmoovs has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Dotmoovs has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $228,721.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dotmoovs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs (CRYPTO:MOOV) is a coin. Its launch date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs.

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

