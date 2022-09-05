Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

Equities researchers at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EIFZF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Exchange Income stock remained flat at $34.45 during trading hours on Monday. Exchange Income has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $39.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

