Falcon Project (FNT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $746.00

Falcon Project (FNT) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $464,462.37 and approximately $746.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com.

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars.

