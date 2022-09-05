Financial Comparison: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) & CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) and CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and CaixaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 1 1 0 2.00 CaixaBank 0 3 5 0 2.63

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus target price of $86.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.59%. CaixaBank has a consensus target price of $3.79, suggesting a potential upside of 309.07%. Given CaixaBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CaixaBank is more favorable than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $131.61 billion 0.33 $14.65 billion N/A N/A CaixaBank $14.42 billion 1.55 $6.18 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and CaixaBank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than CaixaBank.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and CaixaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 14.55% 21.71% 7.30% CaixaBank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats CaixaBank on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand name, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment engages in automobile leasing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services. In addition, the company is involved in the real estate business. As of September 30, 2021, it had 5,415 branches and 13,678 ATMs in Spain; and 316 branches and 1,440 ATMs in Portugal. CaixaBank, S.A. was founded in 1904 and is based in Valencia, Spain.

