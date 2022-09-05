Geeq Market Cap Hits $3.95 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $467,110.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,776.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00134853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036737 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022249 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,563,891 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io.

Buying and Selling Geeq

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.