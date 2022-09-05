Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GEF. StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of GEF stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,308. Greif has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Greif will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $206,532.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,285,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,163,704.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,581 shares of company stock worth $3,620,288. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 26.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

