GYEN (GYEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.88 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $18.88 million and $6,569.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GYEN has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00835198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015421 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars.

