Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $41.83 or 0.00211580 BTC on popular exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $28.48 million and $1.49 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 699,976 coins and its circulating supply is 680,802 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

