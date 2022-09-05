Hashgard 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,198.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (GARD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $366,140.60 and approximately $12,198.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,745.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004429 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036836 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00134083 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022285 BTC.
Hashgard Profile
Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Hashgard
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.
