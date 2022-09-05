IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IDXX. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $343.83. 13,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,148. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $695.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.59 and a 200 day moving average of $426.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
