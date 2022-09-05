Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Tops $0.0198 on Major Exchanges

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $44.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00031104 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00041775 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00084169 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002522 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Insights Network’s total supply is 293,132,664 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is insights.network. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it.INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.