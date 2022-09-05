Kleros Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.25 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, Kleros has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $17.25 million and $1.85 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001597 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 632,380,856 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.