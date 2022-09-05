Locus Chain (LOCUS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $53.57 million and $1.75 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,772.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00134083 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022254 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.