Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.95. 62,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,302. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $75.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

