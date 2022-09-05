PlayGame Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $268,969.57 and $617.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00134803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036734 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022255 BTC.

About PlayGame

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

PlayGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

