Polker (PKR) One Day Volume Hits $394,756.00

Polker (PKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Polker has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. Polker has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $394,756.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002501 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00837327 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015611 BTC.
Polker Coin Profile
Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,737,991 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.
Polker Coin Trading
