Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,579.50.

Shares of PUK stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.14. 24,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,462. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. Prudential has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Prudential by 1,861.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 900,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after purchasing an additional 751,756 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,224,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Prudential by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 573,822 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 464,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

