Reef Market Capitalization Tops $74.47 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market cap of $74.47 million and $13.10 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,975,946,621 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

