reflect.finance (RFI) Hits Market Cap of $210,029.71

reflect.finance (RFI) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One reflect.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $210,029.71 and approximately $22.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,776.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004486 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00134853 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00036737 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022249 BTC.
reflect.finance Profile
RFI is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,652 coins. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance.
Buying and Selling reflect.finance
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
