SelfKey Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One SelfKey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $25.72 million and approximately $255.31 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,955.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00037112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00134681 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022050 BTC.

About SelfKey

KEY is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

