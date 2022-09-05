SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. SmartCredit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $4,043.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00005189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001713 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00829574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015316 BTC.
SmartCredit Token Coin Profile
SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io.
Buying and Selling SmartCredit Token
