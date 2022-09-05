SpaceChain Market Capitalization Achieves $2.52 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One SpaceChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 1% against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $937.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitspace (BSX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Basilisk (BSX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
SpaceChain Coin Profile
SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,259,213 coins and its circulating supply is 307,182,730 coins. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain.
Buying and Selling SpaceChain
